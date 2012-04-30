Microsoft Releases HomeOS, Hopes It Powers The Smarthome Of Your Dreams

Microsoft has long imagined much of the functionality of a smarthome, and has just released the computer code it hopes will stitch it all together: HomeOS. It’s timely because with so many pertinent technologies evolving at the same time (powerful Wi-Fi, the Internet of Things, smart metering and many more) the long-dreamed for intelligent house is incoming. HomeOS is a whole platform, designed to overcome the problem that while “in theory,” Microsoft Research notes, the tech “enables scenarios like remotely monitoring cameras from a smartphone or customizing climate controls based on occupancy,” currently they’re “limited to expert hobbyists and the rich because of the high over-head of managing and extending current technology.” HomeOS aims to solve this. MS’s only PR worry? A whole new meaning to having your Windows crash.