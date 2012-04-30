advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Microsoft Releases HomeOS, Hopes It Powers The Smarthome Of Your Dreams

By Kit Eaton1 minute Read

Microsoft has long imagined much of the functionality of a smarthome, and has just released the computer code it hopes will stitch it all together: HomeOS. It’s timely because with so many pertinent technologies evolving at the same time (powerful Wi-Fi, the Internet of Things, smart metering and many more) the long-dreamed for intelligent house is incoming. HomeOS is a whole platform, designed to overcome the problem that while “in theory,” Microsoft Research notes, the tech “enables scenarios like remotely monitoring cameras from a smartphone or customizing climate controls based on occupancy,” currently they’re “limited to expert hobbyists and the rich because of the high over-head of managing and extending current technology.” HomeOS aims to solve this. MS’s only PR worry? A whole new meaning to having your Windows crash.

To keep abreast of news developments like this during the day, visit our main Fast Feed page.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life