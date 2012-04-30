Philadelphia Sets Sights On Becoming America’s Next Big Tech Town

All around the country, Americans are dreaming big. Their boldest ideas are changing their communities–and having a ripple effect throughout the world.

The history of Philadelphia is in many ways the story of the “City of Brotherly Love” going from an earnest nickname to an ironic one. Once the capital city of the United States, it was home to the first hospital in the U.S. colonies (Pennsylvania Hospital) and the first American medical school (Penn). Later, it transformed into a major industrial hub, eventually growing to 2 million people before declining in the mid-20th century as crime rose and wealthy citizens fled. North Philly’s race riots in 1964 drove away businesses, and the area has taken decades to recover. By 2006, the homicide rate in Philadelphia shot to the top of the 10 most populous American cities.

Brotherly love, however, has found its way back into Philadelphia over the past few years thanks to a determined community of nerds building technology companies.

“Philadelphia is at a tipping point,” says Sean Blanda, cofounder and writer at the newsblog Technically Philly. “In the early 2000s anyone who moved to Philly was here in spite of the city. In 2012, this has created a diverse community of entrepreneurs who love Philadelphia and want to see it succeed.”

In 2010, Philadelphia-based InviteMedia, an online ad exchange bidding company, sold to Google for $81 million. The next year, MyYearbook.com sold its Pennsylvania-born social network for $100 million. In the wake of these, startups like Monetate, The Neat Company, and DuckDuckGo have surged in popularity and refused to emigrate to nearby New York or succumb to the vortex of Silicon Valley.

As the costs of starting a web-based company–including the cost and difficulty of software development–have sunk since Web 2.0, university-rife cities like Philadelphia are witnessing a boom in startups.

And for perhaps the first time in decades, young people are starting to actually migrate to Philadelphia as a destination.