Fab.com: Ready, Set, Reset!

Their gay social network, Fabulis, a mashup of Facebook, Yelp, Trip Advisor, and Foursquare, wasn’t exactly failing but it was exhibiting the telltale signs of mediocrity. Like most entrepreneurs, they started out thinking they had a winner when they launched in April 2010, a clear niche they could serve. While there was Grindr and plenty of porn, there was no place online for gays to find relevant information about who to meet and where to go that wasn’t focused on sex. In the beginning Fabulis was off to a strong start, signing up 50,000 members in its first three months, but then membership slowed, barely cracking 100,000 at the eight-month mark. At this rate, they’d be lucky to generate $10 million in revenue–this after raising $3 million in financial backing. “It was an eye-opening experience because even if you have this great idea and you build a really great product, people may not want it,” Shellhammer says.

The two friends realized their mashup model had a fatal flaw, and this made it nearly impossible to crack users’ “mindshare”: Why would gays using Facebook, Yelp, Trip Advisor, and Foursquare switch to Fabulis when they were already well served by those social networks? After all, being straight isn’t a social characteristic nor is being gay. For instance, they had introduced a check-in feature for users to visit bars and the like and rate them, an application Shellhammer dubbed “Gay Square.” But they couldn’t even convince their friends to try it. “We were like, ‘Why isn’t anyone using it? It’s so cool,'” Shellhammer says, “and they were like, ‘Because we’re checking in on Facebook.'”

Shellhammer and Goldberg had been friends for more than a decade, and took stock of their situation over a series of heart-to-heart talks over more than a few bottles of Bordeaux. Each, they agreed, brought different skills and acumen to the table. Goldberg was a serial entrepreneur (he blogs about his experiences here); he had founded a social news service with a handful of developers and $800,000 in angel money, which sold less than a year later for $7.5 million. He was good at building websites, designing viral marketing campaigns, and engaging people online. Shellhammer, who had studied design at Parsons and was once one of Design Within Reach’s top salespeople, was good at selling furniture, talking with designers–in his LinkedIn profile he says he’s “a classic connector with an eye for color and design”–and he has great taste. Now, a lot of people think they have taste, but Shellhammer, who owns roughly 140 pairs of shoes, really does. His homes have been featured in The New York Times, Dwell and Time Out New York.

One of Fabulis’s few bright spots was the “Gay Deal of the Day” through which they sold chocolates, lube, underwear, T-shirts, chairs, hamburgers–and anything else they could think of. It dawned on them they didn’t have to build something and hope someone would use it in the hopes they could monetize it down the road. This was classic retail; no gray area. They make money by selling something, which was almost as old as human time itself, and in the process, they could tap a far bigger market. “Our whole pitch is we were for gay men,” Shellhammer says, “so when we had overwhelming amounts of women come on and buy this Lucky’s Hamburger deal, suddenly we’re like, ‘Okay, so we sold 2,000 of these today, but half of them have women’s names. Women like to shop, women like a deal.”