The Next Wave of Pinterest Growth is About to Begin

Just as Pinterest is set to pass Tumblr in traffic and reach according to Alexa, much of the attention that it received in the past 4 months is starting to wane after shallow growth in March. Just as Twitter and Tumblr before it, Pinterest is due for another boost in traffic and users in the next couple of months, but it’s not the type that current users want.

The spammers have Pinterest in their sights. It was inevitable; any site that sends the kind of traffic and receives the level of exposure that Pinterest has been blessed with since January was bound to get hit by spammers. The difference here is that the damage can be greater if they do not change a few things.

Adjust the Popular Algorithm

It didn’t take much scrolling on the popular page of Pinterest to find two examples of challenges that the site will face as the spammers and marketers start to figure out the promotional algorithm. Reposts will always happen in social media and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Those who believe that content only gets one chance at exposure spend too much time on these sites.

The problem with reposts reaching the popular page is that clever traffic spammers can find something that works well enough to hit the popular page once and recycle it later. There will be enough posting and reposting of recycled material without the enticement of getting thousands of visitors to a spam site by plugging in the same foldover dress from last week.

The second example above deals with gaming the system. While it’s definitely possible that the layout of the apartment pictured above is clever enough to get some attention, it’s not the type of content that can reach the popular page without some manufactured likes and repins.