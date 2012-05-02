How Products Participate In Social Media

In the age of Apple, the importance of great products that surprise and delight has never been so top of mind. Meaningful products are the personification of a brand and the essence of a company.

Although most great products are still locked up in company “real estate,” i.e. retail stores, content databases, and e-commerce stacks, the lucky ones have been set free to thrive and explore the web, thus creating marketing opportunities while also altering the traditional dynamics between companies and their customers.

Today, the evolution of the Internet and smart devices has created an amazing fabric of connected lives and now weaves together people’s connections with things. Products are starting to “participate” in social media in new and meaningful ways; they’re taking on personas and social statuses all their own; they are igniting conversations, eliciting emotion, engendering loyalty and evangelism, and even forming new ways for individuals to express themselves.

To generate this activity, a product persona must be inherently social. For brands, great products are the most authentic form of marketing content because they ARE the brand. They can be released, tracked, and with the right tools, managed across the entire social graph. As they’ve learned from early experimentation, retailers and brands understand they can’t simply move their catalogs to Facebook and inundate fans with the same old direct marketing messaging. Social products need to live their own existence on the social graph.

The most innovative brands are creating product personas that embody characteristics of a strong social product. They are:

1) Simple. Online consumption patterns for social are short-format, activity-stream-oriented. Products that have multiple dimensions are harder to build a social experience around. Complexity from multiple options for color, size, version, pricing plans and so on can reduce impulsive sharing and purchase. The Pebble E-Paper Watch is an example of a simple social product, a great product set free to live and grow in the social world with 84,000 Likes on Facebook and $7.7 million in funding raised on Kickstarter and growing…amazing.