Anything They Can Do, You Can Do Better

Take a look at the first-class section on any airplane

today; it’s full of corporate leaders lugging around Walter Isaacson’s Steve

Jobs biography,

searching for insights they can use to make their companies as successful as

Apple.

Here’s all they need to know: when Jonathan Ive, leader of Apple’s

design team, was asked about

the company’s goals when setting out to build a new product, he answered

simply, “To design and make better products; if we can’t make something

that is better, we won’t do it.”

That’s the key: If you’re not trying to make something

better, then stop now and give your job to someone who will. (And it doesn’t

count if you’re trying to make something different for the sake of being

different, or so you can say, “We have one of those, too.”) However, if you are

truly interested in developing a product that has the chance to change your

industry and your company, here’s how:

Make it cheaper.

lacking features present in the original, a lower-priced, basic, yet still

useful, version of the product could very well solve user needs better and

opens up the possibility of ownership to a whole new set of people. That’s the

strategy behind the Kindle Fire. Amazon made a conscious decision to produce a

lower-priced tablet with

consumers wanted to surf the web on a tablet, regardless of 3G connectivity,

abundant internal storage, built-in camera and microphone, GPS technology or

Bluetooth. And they were right. Analysts have

in the fourth quarter of 2011, Amazon sold 6 million Kindle Fire tablets,

Make it more convenient.

great promises of technology is that it will make our must-do tasks more

convenient. Your car, for example, may soon

itself. I’m not suggesting you reinvent a household appliance or beat Google to

the self-driving car, but you should consider what you can do to add

convenience to the lives of your users. That’s exactly what FreshDirect did. It

took going to the grocery store–which, for New York City-dwellers, often meant

buying only as much as they could carry–and improved the experience by making

it more convenient. Now, almost any New York-area shopper can go to

Android apps to schedule the delivery of groceries and household goods right to

Make it easier to use. Many

successful products are harder to use than they should be. We work around their

quirks every day, without even thinking about it. Perhaps, the first few times

we used them, we struggled to get them to do what we wanted and it took time to

figure out. If you create a product that’s less annoying to use than an

existing one, but has the same general function, you’re making something

better. Apple does it well. Dyson does, too; by eliminating vacuum bags,

improving suction, and replacing wheels with a ball for ease in steering, James

Dyson made vacuuming less annoying.

Make it more fun. We’re all

emotional beings. If you can bring fun to your product experience, it will

differentiate it from the competition by drawing people in and inspiring

them to share their experiences with their friends. That’s what Virgin

Airlines and JetBlue are doing when they compete on perks like the

size of the TV screens on every seatback and the volume of content available.

They’re vying to be the most fun airline, because fun is better.

The line between becoming a pioneer and a “me-too” flop can

be unclear when you’re in the weeds of development. Uncertainty is an easier

destination to arrive at than confidence, especially when the truth is, there’s

no such thing as making anything that’s really new. Everything is an evolution

of something else. But you can make something better. When in doubt, ask

yourself if you’d use your new product instead of the market leader’s. If the

answer is yes, keep going. If it’s no, then stop and rethink.

Aaron Shapiro is

CEO of Huge, a global

digital agency based in Brooklyn, and author of Users Not Customers.