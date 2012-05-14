advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Updates On Kevin Systrom, Lady Gaga, And More Most Creative People Alumni

Before you soak up all the creativity of 2012’s Most Creative People in Business, take a look at the moves some of our Most Creative alumni have been making–the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Updates On Kevin Systrom, Lady Gaga, And More Most Creative People Alumni
By Fast Company Staff4 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life