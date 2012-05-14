The CSYS, A High-Tech Desk Lamp Inspired By Elevators, Science, And Apple

“Small lamps are ripe for redesign–their springs relax, causing the lampshade to sag, and they aren’t long-lasting. To solve these problems, we imported the mechanics of larger, more complex objects. We studied the ruler on a designer’s drawing border–it slides up, down, and sideways–and combined that system of wheels with the function of an elevator, weighting the lamp so the arm can slide every way possible and stay put. We wanted LED lights but learned that heat shortens their lives, so we spent two years researching solutions. Chuan Chang International, which makes internal cooling devices for Apple and HP, helped us build a heat pipe that evacuates the heat. This keeps the lights at 140 degrees rather than 250; they’ll last about 37 years.” ($900, jakedyson.com)
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens