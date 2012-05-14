Classic Manual Tools That Bring The Pleasure Back To Handmade Goods

Motors may be more efficient than human muscle, but there’s still plenty we can do better than our electricity-driven replacements–especially with this classic equipment.

[1] Imperia pasta machine

(Pictured above) This Italian shop found a vast U.S. customer base when its hand-crank pasta machine was introduced in 1932, as Italian immigrants were eager for a taste of their homeland. ($70, williams-sonoma.com)

[2] Dux adjustable brass pencil sharpener

Dux engineers built this sharpener to hone pencils differently depending on the task at hand. Released in 1953, the three-setting German sharpener is still produced on the original machines. ($20, store.kaufmann-mercantile.com)

[3] Swing-A-Way can opener

Simplicity is key with Swing-A-Way’s model 407, which was invented in 1955 as a smaller alternative to the company’s wall-mounted device. The ultra-durable steel opener was used by NASA in the Skylab space station. ($8, acehardware.com)