Innovation Agents: Soo Kang, Lincoln’s Interior Design Chief, On Orchestrating A Turnaround

In 1987, Soo Kang was a newly minted graduate of the Cleveland Institute of Art with a design diploma in one hand and a job offer from Ford Motor Company in the other. Cue the sound of a car screeching to a halt.

Kang, a classically trained harpist with a penchant for visual arts, is about as far from a gearhead as you can imagine. But she caught the carmaker’s attention when she won first place for her design in a student competition of a four-door luxury sedan. She’s been with the company ever since.

Now, as chief interior designer for the Lincoln brand, she’s hoping to snag first place again. This time, her work on the cushy curves and technological connectivity of the 2013 MKZ’s cabin could be the push needed to catapult Lincoln back to its former glory as America’s top-selling luxury brand.

Orchestrating a Turnaround

Lincoln’s long been a favorite of buyers closer to retirement age, but the company’s been working to turn the image around. The 2012 MKZ sold well last year, but Kang insists that every time she gets a new project, she tasks herself to come up with two or three things to differentiate the vehicle from its predecessors–best-selling or not.

As such, her design influences are grounded in contemporary culture. Tapping the current focus on functionality without clutter, Kang says she wanted all parts of the MKZ’s interior to be spacious, serene, and quiet. “There is too much noise in design,” Kang says, so she eliminated any excess bells and whistles and created a dashboard that is more compact, along with a concave glove box.