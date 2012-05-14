advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The London Olympic Facilities Are Cleverly Designed To Outlast The Games

Around the world, host cities are stuck with giant venues built for the Games but rarely needed again. London will be different.

The London Olympic Facilities Are Cleverly Designed To Outlast The Games
By Jason Feifer2 minute Read

Hufton + Crow; Luke Schuman

London’s Olympic Village is massive–more than 80 new buildings, ranging from an 80,000-seat stadium to apartments for athletes. But when the 17-day Olympic Games wrap on August 12, all that sprawl will lose its raison d’etre. Rather than birthing a burden–venue upkeep in Beijing following the 2008 Games has been more than $24 million annually–many structures were designed to be modular and adaptable. “Our premise was that we’re designing and building for legacy, and, oh yes, we happen to be accommodating the Games first,” says Ken Durbin, technical director with CH2M Hill, one of the three project managers for the site. And of all the new venues, none embodies that now-and-later ethos more than Zaha Hadid Architects’ 39,692-square-foot aquatic center.

advertisement
advertisement

Wings

These will contain most of the 17,500 spectators. After the Games, they’ll be removed [1], bringing the facility down to a more manageable 2,500 seats.

Steel

To facilitate their eventual removal, the wings were bolted onto the building rather than welded. The 1,400 tons of steel used to make them will be recycled.

Pools

The pools are 9 feet deep, per Olympic needs. Since that may be too deep for most Londoners, a floating floor that can be easily lowered or raised was built.

Media Center

No need to build a broad-cast room in a facility that’ll never need it again. Instead of a perch in the rafters, media will be set up outside, in a makeshift office.

Walls

Two slots run along the juncture of the wings and the building. When the wings are gone, glass will be inserted [2] to seal up the newly shrunken center.

advertisement

Water Filter

The water used to clean
the pool filters–which will get a lot of use during the Games–is stored in basement tanks and used for flushing toilets.

London and Done

Three other new structures that will get a post-Games makeover.

// Disappearing Basketball Arena
Design by Sinclair Knight Merz
The largest removable structure in Europe, it was built to be easily broken down, sold, and moved anywhere in the world. Basketball isn’t popular in England, so the city doesn’t want to keep a 12,000-seat arena. As of now, all that’s known of its future home is that it won’t be in London.

// Slimming Bridges
Design By Heneghan Peng Architects
The Olympic Village is by a river, so 32 bridges were made to accommodate crowds. But London doesn’t want to be stuck maintaining spans nobody crosses. That’s why many bridges are two adjacent platforms. Once the torch is extinguished, the larger walkway will be eighty-sixed from each pair.

// Morphing Apartments
Design by Oda
The International Olympic Committee is a picky tenant: It demands housing for 15,000 athletes and officials but doesn’t want athletes to cook. The solution was to build 3,000 apartments, each with an empty kitchen space that can be used as a bedroom. After the Games, kitchens will be added and 30% of the units will be sold at below-market prices.

illustrations by andrew rae

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Senior editor at Fast Company. Follow me on Twitter @heyfeifer

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life