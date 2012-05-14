Those Crazy Gesture-Based Gadgets From “Minority Report” Don’t Seem So Crazy Now

XBOX KINECT GAMES: STAR WARS / MICHAEL PHELPS: PUSH THE LIMIT
One asks you to dance DDR-style with Stormtroopers. The other has you mimic swim strokes while standing up.
HONDA GATHER ADVANCE 4
Shown at the 2010 Tokyo Auto Salon but dormant since, it teased gesture-based control over the sound and navigation systems.
SAMSUNG SMART TV
Remote-control haters can log in to the $4,000 web-enabled TV by showing their face, and change channels using their voice.
FLUTTER
The app lets you pause and play iTunes and Spotify with a wave of your hand. Go nuts.
WAVE ALARM
Anyone using an iPhone as an alarm can snooze the rooster by waving a hand over the device.
ROBOT NURSES
Purdue scientists built bots that recognize a surgeon’s gestures (i.e., a pointer finger gets a scalpel; a peace sign, scissors). Au revoir, infections?
DRONE TAXIING
An MIT system helps unmanned drones land on aircraft carriers by enabling them to recognize on-deck commands.
MEZZANINE
Oblong Industries’ product brings a Minority Report-esque 3-D-terminal set-up into boardrooms. (Nav gloves were ditched in favor of a wand.)
THE EYE IN THE SKY
A Ryerson grad student taught security cams to recognize hostile actions and call police before fights start. Stopping crimes before they happen? Sounds familiar.