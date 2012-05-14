Those Crazy Gesture-Based Gadgets From “Minority Report” Don’t Seem So Crazy Now

Click to enlarge

XBOX KINECT GAMES: STAR WARS / MICHAEL PHELPS: PUSH THE LIMIT

One asks you to dance DDR-style with Stormtroopers. The other has you mimic swim strokes while standing up.

HONDA GATHER ADVANCE 4

Shown at the 2010 Tokyo Auto Salon but dormant since, it teased gesture-based control over the sound and navigation systems.

SAMSUNG SMART TV

Remote-control haters can log in to the $4,000 web-enabled TV by showing their face, and change channels using their voice.

FLUTTER

The app lets you pause and play iTunes and Spotify with a wave of your hand. Go nuts.

WAVE ALARM

Anyone using an iPhone as an alarm can snooze the rooster by waving a hand over the device.