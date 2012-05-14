advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Those Crazy Gesture-Based Gadgets From “Minority Report” Don’t Seem So Crazy Now

Those Crazy Gesture-Based Gadgets From “Minority Report” Don’t Seem So Crazy Now
By Jake Zucker1 minute Read

advertisement

Click to enlarge

XBOX KINECT GAMES: STAR WARS / MICHAEL PHELPS: PUSH THE LIMIT
One asks you to dance DDR-style with Stormtroopers. The other has you mimic swim strokes while standing up.

HONDA GATHER ADVANCE 4
Shown at the 2010 Tokyo Auto Salon but dormant since, it teased gesture-based control over the sound and navigation systems.

SAMSUNG SMART TV
Remote-control haters can log in to the $4,000 web-enabled TV by showing their face, and change channels using their voice.

FLUTTER
The app lets you pause and play iTunes and Spotify with a wave of your hand. Go nuts.

WAVE ALARM
Anyone using an iPhone as an alarm can snooze the rooster by waving a hand over the device.

ROBOT NURSES
Purdue scientists built bots that recognize a surgeon’s gestures (i.e., a pointer finger gets a scalpel; a peace sign, scissors). Au revoir, infections?

DRONE TAXIING
An MIT system helps unmanned drones land on aircraft carriers by enabling them to recognize on-deck commands.

MEZZANINE
Oblong Industries’ product brings a Minority Report-esque 3-D-terminal set-up into boardrooms. (Nav gloves were ditched in favor of a wand.)

THE EYE IN THE SKY
A Ryerson grad student taught security cams to recognize hostile actions and call police before fights start. Stopping crimes before they happen? Sounds familiar.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life