Telcos Unite On Next-Gen SMS

Global telephone companies don’t play nice. Their game isn’t about cute innovations; it’s about lobbying, acquisitions, patents, that sort of thing. It’s a modern-day form of Risk, where stultified, protective cultures measure advances less in technological leaps than in muddy footsteps gained at the expense of enemies. Last November, as British carriers Everything Everywhere, O2, and Vodafone neared the fourth year of an arcane dispute over the rules of an auction intended to divvy up rights to the U.K.’s 4G spectrum, British Parliament member John Whittingdale sounded exactly like a frustrated customer when he urged the companies to end their “constant disagreement.”

Fat chance, right? Well, since then, in one case at least, the carriers have shown that they can play nice–when their profits are at stake. This March, at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, representatives from $140 billion telecom Vodafone, along with Telefonica (the $70-billion-a-year owner of O2), France Telecom-Orange and Deutsche Telekom ($38 billion and $49 billion, respectively, and co-owners of Everything Everywhere), and Telecom Italia ($20 billion) announced they were working together on a messaging suite called Joyn. A chat, video, and file-sharing client, Joyn should communicate seamlessly across 800 different carriers and a wide variety of smartphones.

The hope is that Joyn will do nothing short of keeping its backers in the multibillion-dollar messaging game. Over the past five years, carriers have watched as IP messaging services such as Facebook messaging, iMessage, Skype, Viber, and WhatsApp have eroded the SMS market. These over-the-top (OTT) apps need a data connection but not a mobile carrier. Developed by smaller, agile teams of developers, the apps tend to be easy to use, not to mention free. Not surprisingly, telcos have seen SMS revenue tail off in the past couple of years, according to industry analysis firm Ovum. While the $151 billion they earned from texting in 2011 is nothing to sneeze at, that sum was down 9% from the previous year.

Cell Phones Towering Those SMS pennies add up. 6.1 BILLION Number of mobile subscribers worldwide 7.8 TRILLION Text messages sent in 2011 $730 BILLION Expected revenue generated by SMS between 2011 and 2015 2.5 TRILLION Mobile IM users by 2016

Enter Joyn. The program combines the best parts of what existing OTTs have to offer: Users can chat one-on-one, in groups, or with video, and can transfer files at any point during a call. Communication between the app and phone address books also allows users to see which of their contacts have Joyn and are available, further adding to ease of use.

The industry is supporting its fancy new app with all its weapons. Nine of the top 10 handset manufacturers are committed to building phones that include Joyn, many of them presenting the app on their home screen. (Predictably, Apple, whose iMessage is a leading OTT, is the only holdout.) With more than 800 carriers in the mix, it won’t take long for Joyn to be in wide circulation. “Operators provide mass-market communication systems,” says Kobus Smit, Deutsche Telekom’s vice president of products and innovation. “That’s what we’re good at.”

Innovation. Scale. A cool name. The telcos would seem to have this well under control. But triumphing over the OTTs won’t be quite that simple.

For starters, there’s the small issue of price. The OTTs offer basic functionality free of charge; users of Joyn must pay for the service. The fee will vary based on providers and plans. The carriers believe subscribers will pay for Joyn because of its out-of-the-box simplicity and presumed ubiquity, but there’s no guarantee. While Vodafone Spain’s beta customers are at least experimenting with Joyn, their version is free–for now. (The service is scheduled to roll out in France, Italy, Germany, and South Korea this year.)