Conferences You Don’t Want To Miss In June 2012

KEY (OUT OF FIVE): LEARNABILITY: SCHMOOZABILITY: COSTABILITY:

June

6th InnoTown Innovation Conference, Alesund, Norway

Learn from CEOs, physicists, and Barack Obama’s chief blogger.



























11th Designing Interactive Systems, Newcastle, U.K.

Understanding how people interact with each other and digital tech is both an art and a science.

























13th RenewableUK Global Offshore Wind, London

Industry leaders sound off on policy and technical expertise to show that the future of renewables is wind power.























15th Ampersand Conference, Brighton, U.K.

Typography nerds unite for a day of typesetting and web design.



















17th Dell Women’s Entrepreneur Network, New Delhi

Dell celebrates successful female entrepreneurs and brings them together to learn and create.























18th Bio International Convention, Boston

Exhibitors including Pfizer and Merck showcase their wares at this biotech convention.

























