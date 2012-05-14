Conferences You Don’t Want To Miss In June 2012

KEY (OUT OF FIVE): LEARNABILITY: SCHMOOZABILITY: COSTABILITY:
June
6th InnoTown Innovation Conference, Alesund, Norway
Learn from CEOs, physicists, and Barack Obama’s chief blogger.
11th Designing Interactive Systems, Newcastle, U.K.
Understanding how people interact with each other and digital tech is both an art and a science.
13th RenewableUK Global Offshore Wind, London
Industry leaders sound off on policy and technical expertise to show that the future of renewables is wind power.
15th Ampersand Conference, Brighton, U.K.
Typography nerds unite for a day of typesetting and web design.
17th Dell Women’s Entrepreneur Network, New Delhi
Dell celebrates successful female entrepreneurs and brings them together to learn and create.
18th Bio International Convention, Boston
Exhibitors including Pfizer and Merck showcase their wares at this biotech convention.
19th State of NOW #140Conf, New York
What does the fast-paced world of Twitter mean for business? Twitter and Square founder Jack Dorsey is just one speaker to weigh in.
24th ISTE 2012, San Diego
The International Society for Technology in Education schools teachers in how to upgrade the classroom experience with tech.