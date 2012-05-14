Where Disney’s Spending Its Big Dollars In 2012

Revenue for Disney’s Parks and Resorts division grew to $11.8 billion in the last fiscal year, up 10%. That’s allowed the company to make some major investments this year: New additions and expansions have surpassed $3 billion for the first time in the company’s history. Here’s where the dollars are going.

Anaheim, California

Cars Land, based on Cars, opens this month after three years of construction. The largest

attraction, Radiator Springs Racer, cost $200 million to build. It is part of an overall $1.1 billion expansion.

Orlando, Florida

The first phase of a $425 million expansion, the largest in the Magic Kingdom’s 40-year history, opened this spring, including a kiddie destination dubbed “Storybook Circus.”

International Waters

In March, Disney christened its fourth cruise ship. The $900 million, 4,000-passenger, 14-deck Disney Fantasy docks at Castaway Cay, a company-owned private Bahamian island.

Hong Kong

Toy Story Land, the first of three additions to Hong Kong Disneyland (the smallest park), opened in November. It’s expected that the $468 million expansion will draw 3 million new visitors a year.

Aulani, Hawaii

In August, the company opened its first resort outside of a theme park, with an estimated cost of $800 million. The time-share project includes an 18,000-square-foot spa and a snorkeling cove.