Airbnb By The Numbers: 85% Of Users Inactive?

A report out this week from analytics firm RJ Metrics gives insight into the business and backing of Airbnb.

RJ Metrics sampled over 60,000 users to shed light on how users are interacting with the rent-out-your-spare-room service–and the numbers help explain what Andreessen Horowitz, DST Global, and General Catalyst saw when they recently invested a whopping $112 million into the startup.

According to the report, Airbnb has more than 2.1 million registered users, a base that’s growing by about 250% year-over-year. RJ Metrics estimates that, at this rate, the company will have 4 million users by August and possibly 6 million registered users by the year’s end.

An important note on RJ Metric’s figure: The firm did not have direct access to Airbnb booking data, so it used publicly available reviews as a proxy for activity. “Reviews are the lifeblood of the Airbnb community, so we think it’s fair to assume that the number of reviews is a good proxy for the number of stays,” the company said. A spokesperson for Airbnb said the company does not comment on third-party speculation.

In March, Fast Company named Airbnb to our list of the world’s 50 Most Innovative Companies. The reason was clear: The digital accommodations marketplace, which enables users to rent out spare rooms online for extra (or even life-saving) cash, was not only disrupting the stodgy hotel industry, but rocketing in growth–and leading the way in a new sharing economy. Airbnb has already booked more than 5 million nights, and is said to have facilitated roughly $500 million in flow-through sales last year.