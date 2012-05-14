The Second Coming Of Charlie Sheen And Other Crash-And-Burn Celebs

The tiger blood has run dry and “winning” is just another verb again, yet Charlie Sheen is back on TV with a new show, Anger Management, premiering on FX this month. It’s clearly aimed at capitalizing on his flameout, but does anyone care anymore? Only time will tell, but he isn’t the first face-planting celeb to take another stand.

Alec Baldwin

Crash: Who can forget the 2007 voice mail in which Baldwin called his daughter a “rude, thoughtless little pig”?

Comeback: Despite asking to leave 30 Rock due to embarrassment, he was persuaded to stay by NBC; Baldwin has since been awarded two Emmys for his work on the show.

Martha Stewart

Crash: Stewart put on the prison jumpsuit for five months after being convicted of insider trading in 2004.

Comeback: Once out of her ankle bracelet, Stewart was back on the small screen with The Martha Stewart Show. Her brand may be tarnished, but her empire grossed more than $221 million last year.