What Elon Musk, Salman Khan, And Bart Simpson Want You To Know At Your College Graduation

What Elon Musk, Salman Khan, And Bart Simpson Want You To Know At Your College Graduation
By Tara Moore1 minute Read

It’s that time of year again: With a famous person’s advice, new classes of college grads are released into the world. To prep the class of ’12, we asked some keynote speakers to summarize their lessons in 12 words.

“Engineering is the closest thing to magic that exists in the world.”
Elon Musk, CEO, Tesla (speaking at Caltech)

“Follow your dreams and be the one to set a good example.”
Nancy Cartwright, voice of Bart Simpson (Ohio University)

“Noncynical, potential, inflection point in history, truth in the universe, happiness, success.”
Salman Khan, founder, Khan Academy (MIT)

Photos by Flickr users jurvetson (Musk), popculturegeek (Cartwright) and megrobertson (Khan)

