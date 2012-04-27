YouTube Cofounders Close Series A Funding Round On Startup AVOS

YouTube cofounders Steve Chan and Chad Hurley just closed a Series A funding round on their new startup AVOS Systems. The group made the announcement at the TNW Conference now underway in Amsterdam. The year-old company took over bookmarking site Delicious from Yahoo, launched its China clone mei.fm, and is working on what looks like a magazine building site over at zeen.com. This funding round is led by Google Ventures and New Enterprise Associates.