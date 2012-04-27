YouTube Cofounders Close Series A Funding Round On Startup AVOS

YouTube cofounders Steve Chan and Chad Hurley just closed a Series A funding round on their new startup AVOS Systems. The group made the announcement at the TNW Conference now underway in Amsterdam. The year-old company took over bookmarking site Delicious from Yahoo, launched its China clone mei.fm, and is working on what looks like a magazine building site over at zeen.com. This funding round is led by Google Ventures and New Enterprise Associates.
To read news items as they develop, watch for more Fast Feed stories during the day, by clicking here.