Why Great Ideas Come In Pairs

Have you ever noticed how similar inventions seems to

materialize out of thin air at precisely the same time? Some recent examples include hi-definition

DVD players (Blu-ray and HD-DVD in 2002), digital video recorders (VHS and

Betamax in 1974), and audio tape recorders (compact cassette and 8-track in

1964). While this may seem like a consequence of our highly connected and hyper-competitive

society, it turns out that this phenomenon is nothing new.

Ninety years ago, in 1922, two Columbia University sociologists,

William Ogburn and Dorothy Thomas, published an article entitled “Are Inventions Inevitable? A

Note on Social Evolution” that examined exactly this point. In the paper, the authors list 148 inventions

and scientific discoveries that appeared simultaneously but independently, by

at least two inventors. Examples cited include calculus (by Isaac Newton in

1671 and Gottfried Leibniz in 1676), the telephone

(by Alexander Graham Bell and Elisha Gray in 1876), the telegraph (by four

inventors between 1831 and 1837), and natural selection (by Charles Darwin and Alfred

Wallace in 1858).

The notion that great ideas simultaneously appear out of

thin air is a fascinating proposition. But

which cosmic forces need to align in order for several inventors to reach a

common understanding at a particular time in history?

One answer is that geniuses emerge at the right time

and place. Dean Keith Simonton, a psychologist from University of California-Davis, presented this approach in a

1978 Social Studies of Science article entitled “Independent Discovery in Science

and Technology: A Closer Look at the Poisson Distribution.” In the article, Simonton points to a

statistical probability, that every so often a genius will appear who has the

unique capability of making a particular discovery. Statistically there is also

a likelihood, albeit a smaller one, that more than one genius will

appear at the same time, which will lead to a “duplicate” discovery. In other

words, natural selection was discovered because Darwin and Wallace were

geniuses who just happened to live at the same time. Over long periods

of history, statistically speaking, coincidences of this nature will recur periodically.

A variation of this theory says that luck plays a role in

discovery. Sometimes, a scientist or inventor hits the jackpot by being in the “right

place at the right time.” Serendipitous

discoveries, of which there are many, fit in this category. Two famous examples

include the discovery of penicillin by Alexander Fleming in 1929 and the

invention of Scotchgard

at 3M in 1952. Going a step further, statistically,

two people can get lucky at the same time, just like two people can win the

lottery in any given week.

Ogburn and Thomas took a different approach. They suggested that discoveries and

inventions must occur when three conditions are fulfilled; there is a defined

problem or need, there is a desire to fulfill that need, and there is a “cultural

preparedness” (i.e. a technical understanding exists). Once these elements converge, inventions and

discoveries become inevitable. As such,

discoveries don’t rely upon the appearance of geniuses. For example, Darwin and

Wallace both defined the problem of how species develop, they both had an

internal drive to explore nature, and they both had the wherewithal to spend

years traveling in nature. The unique combination of events provided Darwin and

Wallace with the potential to leave their mark on history. But Darwin and

Wallace reached the same conclusion at the same time because natural selection

became inevitable once the three necessary conditions were fulfilled.