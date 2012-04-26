Social Media Leadership: It Takes Channels

When Tom Anderson co-founded MySpace, he was chosen as the face of the company. His mug shot was one of the first thing that 250 million users saw when they first joined. He was everyone’s automatic first friend and the famous grin with him sitting at his computer and peering at the camera to his left was seen (even if only for a fleeting moment) by the masses.

Most of us were never co-founders of a leading social network. For us, becoming a leader in social media whether for personal reasons or for our business requires posting and being active on multiple channels. Here’s a breakdown of the various channels that require a presence at the least and domination at best to be truly successful.

The Obvious

Facebook goes without mentioning. If you’re not there, you’re not really a part of social media.

Twitter, LinkedIn, and now Google+ are the other obvious sites that individuals and brands need to be on if they want to be leaders in social media. Many have ignored one or more of these, believing that they can extend their personal or business brand without them. This is a mistake.

It’s a matter of reach. While hundreds of millions of people are on Facebook, not everyone uses it often. More importantly, the network is designed to be closed based upon preferences, so building a presence through a page or a profile requires reciprocation. If Facebook takes the bulk, the “leftovers” can be found on the other 3 major social networks.

The Long-Form Channels

Blogging is dying if you believe the reports. Of course, those reports have been coming in for years and there still seems to be no slowdown on the number of blogs being created as well as the traffic of the popular blogs themselves.