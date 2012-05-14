Reckoning Of The Month

Six months ago, Google’s Eric Schmidt predicted that Android would be the No. 1 choice of developers by . . . right now. According to analysts, his psychic powers have hardly been proven.

THEN

“There are so many manufacturers who are working so hard to distribute Android phones globally that . . . you will want to develop for that platform–perhaps even first–over the next six months.”

Eric Schmidt, Google chairman

NOW

“Developers have not shown any increased interest in developing for Android since June 2011. The Android market continues to suffer from commerce friction and fragmentation among devices.”

Peter Farago, Flurry Analytics