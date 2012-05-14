Test Your Smarts With These Sample Questions From The New GMAT

The GMAT is adding a new Integrated Reasoning section to measure skills (multitasking, data interpretation) needed for 21st-century leaders. Think you have what it takes? Test your smarts with these sample questions.

Refer to the pictograph of a survey of students at Central Community College.

QUESTION 1

If one student is selected at random from the 300 surveyed, the chance that the student will be under 30 or a high-school graduate or both is:

A 1 out of 6



B 2 out of 3



C 1 out of 3



D 5 out of 6

QUESTION 2

If one student is selected at random from the 300 surveyed, the chance that the student will be both under 30 and a high-school graduate:



A 1 out of 6



B 2 out of 3



C 1 out of 3



D 5 out of 6

Answers: D, B