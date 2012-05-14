What Our Recommenders Are Loving This Month: Pinterest, Clipboard, And Scoutmob

advertisement

Steve Rothschild

Founder, Twin Cities RISE! End of the Rainbow: “I just saw a terrific performance of this show in Minneapolis. It’s not to be missed when it hits Broadway.” In the Garden of Beasts:”Erik Larson’s book is a chilling account of prewar Berlin.” Seth Teicher

VP of business development and new media, Atlas Obscura



Radioactive:

Marie & Pierre Curie, a Tale of Love and Fallout: “I’m captivated by Lauren Redniss’s unparalleled illustrated biography about the peril and potential of radiation.” QI: “I can’t stop watching this British comedy quiz show, hosted by the incomparable Stephen Fry. It’s a consistent stream of belly laughs during discussions about strange and amazing subjects like the Sour Toe Cocktail Club in the Yukon.” Rajeev Kapur

CEO, Sonic Emotion The Happiness Advantage: “In his book on leadership, Shawn Achor looks at the importance of social and psychological sciences in business. I’ve purchased it for my management team, colleagues, and partners.”

Deepti Sharma Kapur

CEO, Foodtoeat.com The September Issue: “This 2009 documentary about Anna Wintour gives a glimpse into how one of the most influential women in the world operates her business and life. It’s very inspiring to see the heights we can achieve with the right attitude and the right people around us.”

Olivier Lasry

Founder, Wingsplay Clipboard: “This service lets you easily clip web content you like so you can have it forever.” Scoutmob: “Scoutmob’s deals are much more relevant than those from Groupon and the like. The app focuses on restaurants; people like deals, and restaurants like new clients, so it’s a win-win!” Stuart Leslie

President, 4sight

Model Mayhem: “This portfolio website for photographers and professional models really gets my creative juices flowing. I can channel my love for photography and lighting to build a vision, put out a casting call, and work side by side with high-level pros to build something none of us could do separately.” Tuneselect: “This feature on my Sirius XM radio is my favorite way to discover new artists.” Estefania Lacayo

Cofounder, Edition01 Pinterest: “I’m not clicking–I’m pinning. I’m obsessed with Pinterest for both myself and Edition01.”

Livetheprocess.com:”I’m excited about this health and wellness site, which my friend is launching. It’s about balancing life for the modern, cosmopolitan person.” Niraj Shah

CEO, Wayfair Parenthood: “My wife and I have a 5-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son, so we fit right into the age demographic of this show.” First Lego League: “I’m coaching my son’s junior First Lego League team. It’s a way for me to actively participate in something with him beyond just playing.”