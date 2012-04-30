3 Ways To Put Social Media To Good Business Use

Social business is one of the biggest shifts in the structure and process of our organizations in business history. It taps into entirely new sources of creative output (everyone on the network), relinquishes structure that reduces productive outputs, and inverts methods of traditional control and decision-making in work processes (anyone can contribute as long as they create value) while focusing on useful outcomes.

As a result, there’s a growing sense in some parts of the business community that traditional power and control will have a hard time continuing in their existing forms. Inﬂuential business thinker and strategist JP Rangaswami has been exhorting businesses for several years to begin ‘‘designing for loss of control’’ based on his experiences as chief information ofﬁcer of British Telecom, one of the largest organizations in the world. Inﬂuence and power are inexorably ﬂowing into everyone’s hands now that all individuals have access to equally powerful tools for self-expression. Every company now has to consider virtual competition with the entire world, not just a few large businesses, as competitors evolve faster and possess better tools, technologies, information, and methods of organization than ever before.

The future of business is turning into a very different one from what it was in the twentieth century. Institutions unwilling to respond in kind with the new sensibilities and types of engagement the marketplace wants and increasingly expects will experience the consequences. For those that don’t, customers and employees will soon come to distrust them, with consequences that vary but inevitably will be undesirable.

Today customers who want to use a company’s products can quickly consult with the collective experience of the world or broadcast their disapproval of the outcome globally for all to see. Prospective workers no longer have to take a company’s assurance of what employment will be like; they can rapidly ﬁnd out from people who already work there.

But this new world is far from the exclusive beneﬁt to consumers; businesses too can beneﬁt. They can now pick and choose new partners in an open marketplace, where business reputations and prior performance are shared and visible for all to see.

New social models and enabling tools, combined with the means to employ them effectively, are remaking the landscape of business, society, culture, and government. This future can appear daunting, uncertain, and decidedly unfamiliar. But more and more, companies are studying what’s happening, absorbing the lessons to be learned, and gaining competency in what’s required to succeed in this new world.