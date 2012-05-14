Readers’ Feedback: April 2012

Before reading April’s cover story on Mark Zuckerberg (“ How Ya Like Me Now? “), I first noted the front cover, which states, “What You Don’t Know About Facebook.” Then I turned to the Table of Contents, which stated, “Mark Zuckerberg is still misunderstood.” So there are things we don’t know about Facebook, and Zuckerberg feels he’s misunderstood. That combination creates some concern. Facebook pulls significant productivity out of the population. The site has addictive qualities that are undesirable, it accumulates far too much information on those who use it, the company has made multiple bad assumptions on the topic of privacy, and with all its algorithmic tentacles, the site will soon reach a billion users. Let’s hope we do know and understand Zuckerberg and Facebook. If we don’t, it may be our undoing. Joseph Allen St. Joseph, Michigan

The Detriments of Daily Deals: Who’s to Blame?

Our story “Are Daily Deals Done?” investigated the impact–both good and bad–that daily-deal sites such as Groupon have on small-business owners. Readers chimed in and were quick to assign blame for the system’s flaws. Here’s where it fell.

DEAL WEBSITES

The sooner these sites go away, the better. They are killing small businesses. Consumers are getting the wrong message about the real value of products and services because of the widespread culture of coupon “chic” that has resulted from daily-deal sites.

Dawn Kjeldsen Freeland

via Facebook

I think Groupon and LivingSocial are total rip-offs for businesses. I haven’t gotten involved with daily-deal sites because it seems dishonest and unfair. I’m in business myself, so I guess I’ve got a little more sympathy for the small businessperson than I do with Groupon and their types.

Jenny Knight

via Facebook

Passing fad. Once businesses figure out that these offers crash their profitability without creating new customers, the offers will dry up.

John Kaufeld

via Facebook