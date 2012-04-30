3 Rules For Building A Following, One Newsletter At A Time

When I started my new social-media training business in 2009, I knew email newsletters were an excellent way to stay in touch with prospects and customers. I was determined to make my new business work, and I had a feeling that if I produced a high-quality newsletter every week, the word would spread and my business would grow.

There was just one little problem: I had been down this road before. I had attempted to write a monthly newsletter for my previous web design business and failed entirely. Some months, the newsletter went out, some months it didn’t, and I always agonized over how to fill it. I knew that if I was going to do a weekly newsletter, I needed a smart plan to ensure that it would actually get done.

I went for a walk on the beach to brainstorm. I had been thinking about this from my perspective, but what about my readers’ perspective? What would my readers want in a newsletter? My readers want what I want: something short, simple, and easy to digest. Something useful to take action on, not just another theory to file away in my head.

The answer suddenly appeared: My newsletter would be a short, simple how-to, every week. I could go over basics like how to create a Gravatar, add new connections on LinkedIn, and optimize an email signature. There was no shortage of these simple, how-to topics, and the format of quick, step-by-step instructions would be easier and faster for me to write.

As I let my big idea sink in, I started to feel unsure. I certainly wouldn’t win any industry awards by explaining how to leave a comment on a blog, or retweet a message on Twitter; these weren’t groundbreaking social media theories, they were just simple little tips. Should my newsletter be something more impressive?

However, I kept in mind who my newsletter was really for. It wasn’t for my peers, it wasn’t so that I could win a social media award. It was for my customers–people who were desperately searching for someone to break down the basics in a clear, friendly manner.