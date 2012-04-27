6 Management Lessons From The Duck Store’s Jim Williams

advertisement

advertisement

I recently had an opportunity to sit down

with Jim Williams, the soon-to-retire manager of Oregon’s The Duck Store, to discuss what he

has learned about management during his 36-year relationship with The Duck

Store. Although The Duck Store, like all college stores, sits at the

evolutionary vortex of retail, education, and content, Williams doesn’t believe

the future of college stores or retail will be driven by technology, but by

service. Williams is only third manager to

nurture The Duck Store over its 92-year history. At $42 million in revenue and

a staff that varies seasonally between 300 and 350 people, The Duck Store is

not a minor operation. And in all of its locations, the mantra of Ducks serving Ducks is reinforced by practices

built on respect, leadership, and empowerment. Here are six lessons that embody

those traits. Lesson

One: Reflective Learning The Duck Store is part of a learning

institution. Williams and his team don’t just hire people to stand behind

counters or help locate merchandize. They hire people who know about their

topics. The Digital Duck, which exists

through a wide corridor just off the main floor of the Eugene store, sells all

things digital, from tablets and laptops, to mice and memory. The people who

sell them know the difference between i3 and i7 Intel processors, as well as

which programs tend to Mac and which ones to PC. In the basement, the Creative Duck

offer supplies for art students and designers, sold not be clerks, but by art

students and designers who not only know which aisle houses the paint brushes,

but which paint brushes are best for the project you are about to undertake.

advertisement

For retailers to be relevant, they

need to differentiate themselves on the knowledge they provide, not just the

products they offer. Lesson

Two: Orchestration With talented individuals, not just

workers or employees in his care, Williams perceives his General Manager role as

one of orchestration, not management. He fancies himself a conductor of bright,

dedicated musicians, all specialists in their fields. Organizations that want to retain

high-quality retail talent need to think about creating a respectful, learning

environment where management is focused on outcomes, not output. Lesson

Three: Rapid Innovation Because of this environment, new

innovations at The Duck Store can be turned around in as little as one hour.

One recent example was a viral video featuring the Oregon Duck. The video was

developed by student to promote Oregon’s 2010 Rose Bowl run (I Love My Ducks). As the only

licensed Disney character outside of the Disney cannon, using the Oregon Duck for

anything comes with some strings. Williams and his team got involved,

creatively transforming the video from a random post into the promotion for an

“I Love My Ducks” line. The store worked with students, their attorney, and the

store to create what Williams calls a win-win-win-win (students, Duck

Store-university, and Duck fans) situation. The contract, executed from idea to

a handwritten agreement scrawled on a blank piece of paper, took 30 minutes and

lead to the sale of over 90,000 shirts and an exclusive deal to sell other

merchandise derived from the “I Love My Ducks” theme.

advertisement

Innovation also means adapting to

change. If college stores are to survive, Williams asserts, they need to build

strong relationships with all constituencies: students, parents, alumni. Those

they see in the store and those that they encounter on the web through their

online retail arm. It is through these relationships that resiliency overcomes

technical change. As long as you serve people, you can deliver that service

through whatever channels evolve. Other organizations would still be

quaking about why they couldn’t do something in the first 30 minutes of an

innovation discussion. Williams becomes a bit Yoda-like as he says: “We

don’t ask if we can, we figure out how we will.” Lesson

Four: Drive Fearless Service from the Floor Executive may see customers, and

they interact with employees, but they aren’t the front line. At The Duck

Store, the front line drives customer perception, and management knows that, so

that front line also drives the perception of management. Bottom-up reviews effectively invert

the organization so the store’s learning derives from those closest to the

customers. And even the newest employee knows he or she can act fearlessly in

service to the customer. The review process gives managers direct feedback

about respect, communication, participation, and mentoring–managers are

evaluated by how fearless their employees feel around them. Lesson

Five: Be a destination

advertisement

At the corner of 13th and Kincaid,

across the street from a main University of Oregon pedestrian entrance, The

Duck Store is a fixture in the community. A large part of its success comes

from being close to campus, but that wouldn’t mean anything if it wasn’t

integrated into the lifestyle of the students. When families visit, seeing the

dorms makes their sons or daughters college experience real, and eating in one

of the many campus eateries engenders a nostalgic experience. But parents spend

hours in The Duck Store. In some ways, that’s where the real campus orientation

takes place, as the green and yellow somehow osmotically seeps into one’s skin. Retailers need to recognize that

people don’t just come to shop, they come to experience. Lesson

Six: Ownership Being in control of one’s own destiny

is a good lesson. Many college stores remain captive, sometimes outsourced arms

of the central campus. Not so The Duck Store, which has been owned independently by faculty,

students, and staff since 1920, when it was acquired from a local pharmacy owner

after being sold to school to finance Oregon’s 1918 Rose Bowl berth. Ownership

allows the store to create its own culture while supporting the needs of the

college and the community. And while public institutions of higher learning

struggle to maintain learning excellence amid shrinking budgets, The Duck Store

can stay above any issues facing Oregon. The store has no long-term debt and

owns its buildings (expect where it leases satellite operations in retail areas

around the state). Ownership means self-determination. 36 Years

of Learning Williams sees service at the core of

his philosophy and his experience. He harkens back to January 1969, the day

before he was to leave to serve in the Vietnam War–a day filled with snow and

delays. He had already said his goodbyes to colleagues and friends and readied

himself to head off to boot camp. But the snow delayed that trip. And when the

phone rang, Williams unquestioningly answered the call to remove the three feet of

snow weighing down the roof of the iconic corner store.

advertisement

The college store is changing, and

rather than sit back and complain, waiting for technology and business models

to roll over them, The Duck Store leads change rather than resisting it. They

are currently exploring expansion plans that include a state-of-the-art retail

location as well as a hotel with extended food services to complement their

already cozy coffee corner. And as more retail moves online, The Duck Store is

prepared to complement their physical location with state-of-the-art e-commerce

tools and effective Internet marketing. All of the strategic concerns of the

college bookstore store industry seem less daunting if you decide that the

answer lies in creating a caring culture that adapts, not by overthinking the

future, but by paying attention to the present. It won’t matter to The Duck Store

if the Kindle surpasses the iPad, if e-books become as easily bootlegged as MP3

songs, or if open-source courseware predominates. Whatever products, technology,

or channels evolve, The Duck Store will unflinchingly apply its management

principals and find a way to cloak the future in its own unique veneer of

yellow and green. Watch an interview with Williams conducted by the Oregon Daily Emerald here. [Image: Flickr user Sean Davis]