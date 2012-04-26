The Home 3-D Printer Is More Real Than Ever–And Costs As Much As An iPad

Solidoodle is a new effort from a former COO of MakerBot, Samuel Cervantes, aiming to bring the 3-D printer within reach of the average consumer with a price tag under $500. But it’s not the only project in its class, and with at least a couple more systems on the way it’s likely that 3-D printing will happen in your home sooner rather than later.

MakerBot itself is already famous for selling affordable 3-D printers that work with extruded plastic, and the firm’s recent two-color extruder model is really pushing the boundaries of the tech. The thing is, the assembled MakerBots tend to be expensive, and though many a hobbyist may be tempted to purchase a home-assembly kit to save money (after all, that’s how the iconic Apple I and ZX81 home computers were originally sold) the average consumer is almost never going to buy a semi-complete kit. Which is where Solidoodle comes in. Pre-assembled, all you need to make it work is your own computer, and it can manufacture objects that fit inside a 6-inch cube.

Best of all, Solidoodle actually looks like a finished consumer product, and has been engineered to be rugged. It’s exactly the sort of tool that schools and universities would buy to fit into science, engineering, or even robotics or art classes–perfect for rapid-prototyping a student’s ideas into a physical, grippable, talking-point object.

Meanwhile, back in December a Kickstarter project dubbed Printrbot succeeded in meeting its funding goal, and it’s a very similar device. A little more home-brew style, the project was labeled as “finally a 3-D printer kit that anyone can build” because while it is based on the successful “RepRap” open-source 3-D printer design, it lacks much of the high build-complexity of its predecessor, and consists of a relatively small number of parts that are easily assembled.