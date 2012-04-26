Nintendo Reports First Ever Annual Loss

Nintendo is reporting an annual net loss of $533 million this quarter, a first for the consistently profitable gaming firm. Dwindling Wii sales are said to be behind the unusual results. Ninendo hopes to return to a profit this year, though, on the back of a new Wii U console and a new version of its best-selling Super Mario Bros. game–both due to launch later this year. The smashing success of social games and mobile games, like those created by Zynga and Rovio are also eroding Nintendo’s core customer base.