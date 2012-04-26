“Pay With Cash” Launches For Walmart.com

Walmart has set up a system to allow online shoppers to pay with cash. Pay With Cash allows customers without credit cards to choose from Walmart.com’s extended catalog of items, and pay for their purchase at a nearby store. Their order then ships. It’s geared toward customers without bank accounts or insufficient electronic banking access–those who “rely on cash transactions, as well as those who are wary of using credit cards online,” Walmart explains in a release. Walmart built the system in-house, Walmart.com CEO Joel Anderson told AllThingsD. That’s a strategy that online stores employ in other parts of the world like India and China, where a chunk of the population is underbanked, and where customers are still wary of using cards online and prefer to pay for purchases after inspecting them in real life.