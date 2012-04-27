4 Communication Strategies For Managing Your Team Remotely

To effectively connect, ask early and often of those with whom you deal, “How do you prefer to communicate?” Then use the channel that person prefers over the one you prefer.

One CEO I interviewed for The Virtual Executive has an aversion to cellphones and e-mail and prefers leaving voice messages using his iPad. Another CEO prefers yellow sticky notes left on his desk for incoming messages. And a different one installed–in 2011–a loudspeaker system in his company headquarters over which he broadcasts everything from simple directives to the latest news several times a day.

So one good potential first action to having a dynamic presence in a virtual workplace is to find out the preferred communication channel of the person, or people, you are speaking with and accommodate this preference.

A second action is to strive for the common theme, the “something” that connects you together no matter how far apart–age, experience, culture, language, geography, and the rest that could be separators instead of unite-ers.

A third action is for you to consistently and persistently work to leave a positive lasting impression regardless of the communication channel you use. Although technology enables you to do things more quickly, to bond and connect today you will get further faster by being slower and deliberate in your communication. There is a time and a place for phone calls or texting, e-mails, video chat, and social networks–pick the right one based on what type of information, type one or type two, you are conveying.

With overwhelming technological advances it is easy to lose sight of the human aspect of communication because we do not have to face people and actually see them in the flesh. People attempt to process you and treat you like a commodity or transaction as compared to developing meaningful interaction. It’s up to you to fight that habit in yourself and in allowing others to do it to you. That’s your fourth action.