Google’s New Mobile PlayBook Helps Businesses Tackle The Mobile Revolution

Google‘s just released a new resource for enterprises that are struggling to adapt their business models to address the new mobile technology revoltion. In building the Mobile Playbook, Google says it spoke to “hundreds” of companies, and that they “understand that they need to invest in mobile to engage with their customers on this platform. The problem is, most don’t know where to start.” Hence the HTML5-based resource that Google’s put together. It’s accessible on tablets, of course, and Google has a vested interest in helping companies go mobile as it supplies the OS behind the majority of the world’s smartphones, and also sells billions of mobile ads this way. Keen eyes will spot, however, that Google’s example image is of an Apple iPad.