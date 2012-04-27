Jerky Week, Part 5: Big Jerky Speaks

For the past week, Fast Company has taken a look at four beef jerky startups that are disrupting the meat snacks space. How does the emblem of Big Jerky, Slim Jim, feel about all this? In this, our conclusion to Jerky Week, we catch up with Slim Jim’s brand manager, Daniel Marple, to find out.

FAST COMPANY: You’re the Goliath to the many Davids I’ve interviewed this week. Do you feel scared, or threatened?

DANIEL MARPLE: I don’t know if scared or threatened is the right word. We respect the regional players in the market. As with any business, competition is good: It keeps us on our toes and challenges us to develop new products, marketing campaigns, and the like. We’ve been around a long time, and have developed expertise in the meat snacks category as a whole. We’ve learned to trust that knowledge and to have great researchers and product developers on board to help us stay ahead of the pack.

Slim Jim is branded in my mind with Hulk Hogan, but a reader actually pointed out earlier in the week that it was Randy Savage who famously urged snapping into your product. How has Slim Jim’s branding strategy shifted?

We’ve changed quite a bit since the “Macho Man” Randy Savage days. Our “man medicine” campaign launched last summer. It’s a way of talking about guys being guys. As guys get older, there are more pressures in life, and they have trouble doing the things guys love to do, like playing video games, getting into sports pools with buddies. We call this “suffering Male Spice Loss.” For guys in their teens and early 20s, Slim Jim is there to help them ensure their Menergy levels are optimal, so they can do important things like watch ninja movies or improve their video game aptitude and zombie-fighting skills. Slim Jim is one of these brands that reminds you to be a guy.