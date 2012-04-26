5 Simple Tools That Make Email Suck Less

The very first email was sent in 1971. In the four decades since, these electronic messages have forever changed the way we communicate. Today, we’re an email-dependent society, preferring to pound away a quick response on a smartphone rather than picking up the device to make a call. While we might openly complain about adding quantity to our inbox, there’s a trend among my business colleagues of leaving voicemail messages that promptly explain that email is the best way to reach them.

The inbox, for many, is not only an invaluable communications tool but also a burgeoning to-do list. There have been many attempts to better the email experience, but for now the inbox shows no signs of extinction. What we do have access to is a growing number of smart add-ons and plug-ins that can improve your email work flow. Here are some of the most useful.

ToutApp: Find out when recipients open your email and create groups



Gmail, Outlook (invite-only): Free

This tool falls into the category of a relationship management email application. Within Gmail, for example, you can create groups so you can automatically email a team you’re working with on a specific project. You also have the option to view an email activity feed so you can stay on top of your conversations with a specific recipient. For anyone curious about when a recipient reads your email, Tout can track this in real time so you’re aware of what happens after you hit “Send” (and if anyone is clicking on a link that you’re sending). This can be very helpful if you’re running an email marketing campaign or simply trying to gauge how well your emails are being received.

Smartr Inbox: See who you’re emailing and automatically get their shared contact information



Gmail, Outlook: Free for basic version

The folks at Xobni (creators of Smartr Inbox) are at the forefront of inbox improvement. While Tout does a few simple things to further your email relationships, Smartr adds context around the people you’re emailing on a regular basis. Moreover, it pulls in your contact social networking information from sites such as LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, so you can extend your relationships beyond the inbox.