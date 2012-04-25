Apple’s WWDC Starts On June 11

Apple has scheduled its Worldwide Developers Conference ( WWDC ), for June 11 this year. The weeklong conference gives app developers a chance to interact with Apple engineers, and usually comes with a few product announcements. Last year, at WWDC, Apple introduced us to iCloud and iOS 5. Apple also presents the Apple Design Awards for iOS apps. Tickets to WWDC this year are $1,599.

Update: WWDC 2012 is now sold out, with tickets bought out in under two hours.

