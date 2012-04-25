Huawei To Spend $4.5 Billion On R&D

Huawei is getting serious about smartphone innovation and expanding its reach into the cloud. The company is upping its research spending by 20% to $4.5 billion this year. Huawei, like HTC and other Android phone makers, has seen slumping sales of its devices in the last 24 months in response to competition from the iPhone. Huawei expects to ship 100 million phones (of those, 60 million smartphones) this year, in target markets in western Europe, Japan, and the U.S. Huawei may also enter the chip market, and start selling the in-house quad core processors it started making early this year.