Google’s New YouTube Brandcast Tool Advises On Reaching Audiences

With little fanfare, Google just released a tool that may seriously benefit certain types of video makers who use YouTube to reach their audience. Brandcast is a special site that’s designed to help brands reach viewers more effectively by showing examples, breaking down audiences into demographic chunks, and delivering marketer resources. Though all the tools aren’t live yet, it seems Google has advice like how to reach the “‘Social and Stylish’ teen audience with programming that’s entertaining and fun.” It’s the latest effort by Google to add value to YouTube, coming on the heels of the new AdWords for video system and its channel sponsorship advertising model.