To Trounce Competitors, Master The Oldest Attack Strategy In The Book

The pressure caused by my train diving under the English Channel at 150 miles per hour hurt my ears, but I’m out now, zooming past the French countryside, and can concentrate again. Front-page headlines here in France and the U.K.–and everywhere in Europe–are the same: an upset in the French presidential elections.

You may not be following the French election drama, but if you take 10 minutes to break it down, you will uncover an ancient strategic pattern at work. This same pattern is shaping U.S. elections. It’s a pattern that could help you break through whatever is standing in your way.

It’s the oldest play in the book. You’ve seen it on football fields and fútbol fields, indeed in almost any game of life. It follows three phases: (1) the defender is attacked from the right, (2) he pivots to the right in response, and then (3) the attacker passes on the left, leaving the defender scrambling off-balance. The Chinese call this pattern “rally to the east, attack to the west” (stratagem #29 in my book, Outthink the Competition).

Here is how it works in real life.

Phase 1: Attack from the right. During the Republican primaries, Rick Santorum and the Tea Party were attacking Mitt Romney from the right.

Phase 2: The defense pivots to the right. Romney took strongly conservative positions on everything from immigration to abortion to health care to defend himself. With each passing day of a primary that lasted too long, Romney moved further and further to the right. The Democrats saw this happening so were careful not to engage too early. To attack Romney from the left would have given him reason to stay centered and they wanted him to move as far to the right as he would.