5 Ways To Leverage Trade Secrets

Note: This is the fourth of a series of articles on the America Invents Act (AIA), the sweeping patent reform legislation signed into law in September 2011.

One of the most notable changes in the AIA provides companies accused of patent infringement with a new defense based on “prior user rights.” This might sound like a phrase that only a patent attorney could love, but in a world in which technology products are increasingly complex, the protections it provides can be vital. Here’s why:

Applying for patents on every one of the many inventions that go into today’s complex products isn’t practical. The costs and time commitments to actually write and file the applications would be prohibitive, and some of the resulting patents would be so specific that they would have limited commercial value. Some inventions are more effectively leveraged if they were held as trade secrets instead of being disclosed to the world through the patenting process.

What happens, however, if the invention that your company chooses to retain as a trade secret is independently replicated by a competitor who decides to patent it? If the competitor then sues your company for patent infringement, what can you do? This is where the new prior user rights defense can play a role.

If your company was commercially using the competitor’s patented invention by a sufficiently early date, that commercial use can inoculate your company against an infringement finding. This leaves your company free to continue using the invention without paying any royalties to the competitor who has patented it. The competitor can sue other people for infringement, but your company is off the hook.

Prior user rights aren’t new in US patent law; a provision covering business method patents has been in place since 1999. However, the AIA greatly expanded the scope of these rights. As Representative Lamar Smith (R-TX), one of the AIA’s sponsors, explained in a June 2011 speech in the House of Representatives: