Update: Google Announces Google Drive

Google Drive, Google’s long expected cloud storage service , is almost here. New details have emerged from an early blog post Google accidentally made public on a French website today, according to one Google+ user who saved the text ( here it is in English ) before it was taken down. According to the leaked post Google Docs (which swelled to 5GB of free space today, per user) will be integrated into Google Drive. After filling that, users can buy additional storage for $4 per 20GB all the way up to 16TB. Like other file storage services, Google Drive will be searchable. Also, Drive is equipped to open 30 kinds of documents including video, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop files in a Web browser window. The platform will be open too, so third party developers can build apps that fit into it.

Update: Google Drive has officially here, and the site is finally live. In addition to the free 5GB of space which you can access right away, Google’s offering subscription plans too: 25GB for $2.49/month, 100GB for $4.99/month o 1TB for $49.99/month. A desktop app for Macs and PCs syncs with the cloud service. Users can view documents on their Android devices, and an app for iOS is in the works.

