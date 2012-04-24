Baseball, Business, And Big Data

What are you going to believe, me or your own eyes?–Chico Marx, Duck Soup

We are engulfed by a supernova of data. One academic study estimated, for instance, that in 2008 Americans consumed a total of 3.6 zettabytes of information (look it up: a zettabyte is a trillion gigabytes). And some futurists predict that the volume of technical data available is now doubling every few months. Getting to the right decisions while making proper use of this data requires us to corral our human biases with mathematical discipline, but it’s not always so easy to practice evidence-based management. This is just one of the topics Martha Rogers and I try to address in our new book Extreme Trust (to be released Thursday, April 26), when we discuss the rising importance of trust and trustworthiness in a highly interactive, data-rich society.

I was reminded of the difficulty of the task, however, at a party this week when by chance I met the CEO of a National League baseball team. Nice guy, tall, moneyed, very confident, and fun to talk to. Just making conversation, I asked if he’d ever read Moneyball, by Michael Lewis. “Total fiction,” he sniffed, “absolute nonsense.” Then he said his team had extremely smart guys on staff who relied on their extremely smart judgments to make extremely smart calls on which baseball players to hire and how much to pay for them.

But Moneyball isn’t a work of fiction. Entertaining and a great read, Lewis’s book documents the real-life story of how Billy Beane (played by Brad Pitt in the movie), manager for the Oakland A’s in 2002, combed through baseball statistics trying to find overlooked talent–players whose numbers showed they could generate results for a team but who, for one reason or another, hadn’t attracted enough attention to bid up their price.

Baseball is a profession immersed in numbers and statistics, of course. Ratios, percentages, trends–if you can count it, some baseball record-keeper somewhere has compiled it across teams, players, leagues, and seasons, and has probably already correlated it with everything from local weather patterns to birth order. So Beane looked for pitchers who got lots of ground-outs, for instance, or hitters who had high on-base percentages. He didn’t care whether someone was overweight or seemed over the hill; he only focused on the numbers. And in the end, Beane’s method helped drive the A’s to a winning record despite the fact that his team had the tiniest player payroll of any team in the majors–so small they couldn’t really afford to employ any stars.

The baseball CEO’s dismissal of the whole story, however, reminded me of something that happened more than 30 years ago, when I was an economist at a Houston-based oil company that frequently participated in the U.S. government’s regular auctions of offshore drilling rights. Every few months the government would list a number of different tracts in the Gulf of Mexico and then sell the drilling rights for each tract to the highest bidder in a sealed-bid auction. Oil company geologists rely on seismic and sonar data to map the rock structures under the sea and evaluate the likelihood that particular areas contain oil. Those tracts deemed likely to contain the most oil, of course, go for the highest prices.