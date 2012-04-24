Asteroids Is A Game No More: Planetary Resources Plans To Mine One

As suspected, Planetary Resources has revealed an insight into its plans, which are due for a full reveal later today: The effort led by X-Prize’s Peter Diamandis will aim to mine our solar system’s asteroids for profit, and with the goal of improving life on Earth. That’s possible because of the sheer scale of raw materials found roaming the depths of the solar system, with a single platinum-rich rock capable of containing billions of dollars’ worth of precious elements like platinum–primed and ready to boost our GDP. No science fiction myth, the super-wealthy backers plan within a decade to snare a passing asteroid and access its resources.