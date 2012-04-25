Who’s Next: Pinterest Designer Sahil Lavingia And His New E-Commerce Site Gumroad

Then, a year in, Lavingia left. Now he’s starting Gumroad, a new service which he says will revolutionize social shopping and e-commerce–and maybe even alter the way people create. Here’s how it works: Say you’ve made something–a song, a blog post, an app, etc.–and you want to make a little money from it. Just upload it, price it, then Gumroad, whose slogan is, “Sell anything you can share,” provides you with a custom product URL that is easily shareable across your existing social networks. Gumroad makes money by taking a 5% cut out of each purchase.

“I was at home on a Friday night in Palo Alto and I really wanted to learn realistic icon design,” Lavingia says. “So I sat down at my computer and worked on this photorealistic pencil I’d designed in Photoshop. It took me around four hours and I thought, ‘Wait a sec–if I follow a bunch of designers on Twitter, a bunch of designers probably follow me, and I should try to sell this. I could just put it up for a buck, and if you buy it, I’m gonna do it again.”

The trouble was, Lavingia couldn’t find an online marketplace that fit his needs. Most services charged a monthly subscription fee, which doesn’t make a lot of sense to pay if you’re only selling something for a dollar. So by the following Monday, after a marathon weekend during which Lavingia did little more than code and sleep, Gumroad was born.

Lavingia is the latest poster boy for the new young, Flux-y breed of serial entrepreneurs. He started designing iPhone apps at age 14 and dropped out of his first semester at USC to join Pinterest. “I only want to work on things that solve my own problems,” he says. The lessons he learned at Pinterest loom large over his work at Gumroad. Mostly important, he says, he’s learned not to settle into too specific of a niche. Instead, he’s casting a wide net.