How A Colorado Town’s Med-Tech Startups Thrive On Shoestring Budgets, Stem Cells

Taiga Biotechnologies may wipe out blood banks as we know them. The Aurora, Colorado-based startup has developed and licensed stem-cell technologies that can grow an almost limitless supply of red blood cells. If they work (and it’s looking likely) the technologies could be used to provide blood where it’s needed the most–ambulances and disaster sites, for instance. Eventually, they could even replace some or all of the 39,000 units of blood transfused into patients every day.

And so far, Taiga has done it without venture capital.

How? The answer lies along Montview Boulevard, an unassuming stretch of Aurora road, with a golf course next door and distant views of the mountains to the west. On Montview’s south side, cranes are building a new Veterans Administration hospital on the 217-acre Anschutz Medical Campus, home to the University of Colorado Cancer Center, University of Colorado Medical School, and other academic and research buildings. On Montview’s north side, cranes are adding to the Fitzsimons Life Sciences District, a 160-acre bioscience park that some call an industry incubator and others call a garage. Literally, Montview is the dividing line between academia and industry, and it’s across this line that Taiga and an increasing cohort of academic researchers with companies strapped to their backs, spend their afternoons.

“Being across the street is critical,” says Yosef Refaeli, cofounder and CEO of Taiga and a faculty member at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. (He’s also an affiliate at the CU Cancer Center and The Charles C. Gates Center for Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Biology.) “The key point is capital optimization, both money and opportunity cost. As a startup, you can’t pay the overhead for a lab and an office and an animal facility. And half an hour spent driving from the university to your offices becomes an hour you could’ve spent doing something else. It’s sunk opportunity costs. At that point, you might as well be in another city.”

Colorado incubates a little differently from QB3 across from the University of California, San Francisco, or the cluster of Cambridge biotechs that sit on the north bank of the Charles River. With low overhead for shared meeting rooms, a mail room, a receptionist, and a bare-bones lab space where you might wrangle a free autoclave and hoods (left over from the days when the academic campus was an army base), the Fitzsimons Life Sciences District is like an incubator for incubators–a place where startups can rightfully claim the street cred of the garage.

“80 % of the technologies we license go to existing companies like Merck, Pfizer, and Amgen,” says Rick Silva, director of the Technology Transfer Office at the University of Colorado, Denver. “But the other 20% go to startups–researchers with an innovation–and these startups are leveraging whatever friends, family, federal, and state grants and angel money they can cobble together and taking up residence in the incubator.”