To Grow Your Business, Find Your Customers’ Hidden Agendas

Behind every decision to buy–whether the item is a service or a product, an argument or an idea–is an unspoken emotional motivation. This is the hidden agenda. People don’t follow you because they’ve been hoodwinked; they follow you because they believe in you.

They employ you, promote you, buy from you, or hire you because you understand their values, their wants, and their needs. It doesn’t matter how or where the pitch is delivered, or what it is you have to sell. People will make an active decision to follow you based upon the way you resonate with their hidden agendas. Understanding and connecting to the powerful emotions that underlie the hidden agenda is the ﬁrst and most important step you can take toward winning the business and the following you intend.

Why Now?

We now enter an era of what I call pure growth. Pure growth is not deals, mergers, cost cutting, or balance sheet gymnastics. It is the basics, the fundamentals of any business, big or small. It focuses on the customer; the crystallization of a great idea; the development of an innovation that represents true value; and the channeling of company efforts, from the executive suite to the loading dock, to sell that innovation with passion. Pure growth is not a ﬁnancial game, it is a people game. It is an inspired subject. It ﬂows from a wellspring of ambition pursued with passion.

The economic downturn of the last few years is a long-awaited reckoning. Growth, as it was heralded, was brought to us by mergers, deal making, acquisition, hedging, betting, and balance sheet tricks. There’s only one way out: shoe leather.

Shoe leather by which I mean real live selling to the real live needs of a buyer, is the foundation of solid growth. Shoe leather growth, then, is about the simple, vital elements at the core of commerce. It is about creation, passion, and pursuit. It is propelled by good-hearted persuasiveness and the discipline to deliver honorably. And this philosophy is not restricted to those whose job description is to sell. It requires the mobilization of everyone in the organization. The question is, how do you reach them?