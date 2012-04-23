RIM Hires Law Firm To Help Chart Restructuring Plan

Research In Motion has hired legal firm Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy to help with the company’s restructuring and cost-cutting plans, Reuters has learned. RIM may be discussing plans to partner with carriers and earn about $4 billion from those deals. RIM’s facing an important quarter following the resignation of long-time leader and co-founder Jim Balisillie. Early this month, a sign that RIM acknowledged the power of its competition, the company announced it was updating its BlackBerry Enterprise Servers (that power the mail system on BlackBerries) to be iOS compatible.
