Facebook And Microsoft Announce $550 Million Patent Deal

Facebook and Microsoft are partnering up for $550 million patent deal. Earlier this month, Microsoft picked up almost 1,000 patents from AOL, worth a shade over $1 billion, a deal that Facebook was also vying for. Microsoft is now selling a portion of that portfolio to Facebook (650 patents), the Redmond firm confirms, as Facebook preps for a pitched patent fight with Yahoo. Facebook will license the remaining patents Microsoft still owns. Let’s not forget, late in March, Facebook bought about 750 patents from IBM. It’s been a busy month for Facebook as it gears up for its May IPO, and also an expensive one too–together with its early April Instagram purchase, Facebook’s spent $1.55 billion so far.