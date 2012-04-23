Amazon’s AmazonSupply Will Sell Industrial Tools And Lab Equipment

After cornering the online retail space for e-books, electronics, and consumer goods, Amazon is reaching out to a different kind of shopper. Their new store, AmazonSupply, is an online stock room geared to please “businesses, labs, workshops and factories,” and, no doubt, DIY garage geeks everywhere. AmazonSupply stocks niche goods like drill bits, lab centrifuges, environmental radiation detectors, and 500,000 other products. There’s no minimum order size, Amazon says, and Prime Members will see their benefits carry over, in the form of perks like a two-day free shipping scheme for some orders over $50. Miniature polyimide tubing, anyone?