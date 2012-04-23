India Crowned World’s Top Spammer

A new report from security company Sophos says that India has ousted the U.S. as the world leader in email spam. India now leads Sophos’ list, generating 9.3 percent of all the email spam produced worldwide. (At 8.3 percent, the U.S. isn’t far behind.) It’s an indication that, as growing numbers of Indians get on the Internet, they aren’t protecting their computers adequately, Sophos boss Graham Cluey explains, unknowingly allowing their computers to play spam-relayers. Anothe recent report from Trend Micro estimated India’s spam contribution was as high as 20 percent of the world total.